“I did something wrong, 10 years ago – I have to accept that,” he said.

“But hurting people around me – whether it’s Matthew, my wife, my child... that just goes too far for me. That’s definitely a moment where I thought, is this worth it?”

Van de Velde was imprisoned in 2016 after admitting three counts of child rape.

His inclusion in the Dutch team had been criticised by women’s and safeguarding groups but in a previous interview with Dutch media, he had said: “I can’t reverse it, so I will have to bear the consequences. It has been the biggest mistake of my life”.

Van de Velde has now attempted to criticise English media for reporting on his background and stoking the controversy.

“Before the Games I was forwarded an article in which they had posted my wife’s photo,” he said on Tuesday at a press conference reported by De Telegraaf.

“That really went too far. I don’t care what people do to me.”

Steven van de Velde of Team Netherlands at the Olympic Truce Mural at Village Plaza ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games. Photo / Getty Images

While all athletes are generally duty-bound under International Olympic Committee rules to make themselves available to the media after competing, Van de Velde was granted approval by the Netherlands team to avoid journalists while in Paris.

He also stayed away from the athletes’ village where several teams, including Great Britain’s, were appalled he was competing.

It seems unlikely he will attempt to play at another Olympics.

“My son’s future is more important to me than my career,” he said at his training complex in The Hague, where he competes this week alongside Immers at the European Beach Volleyball Championship.

Van de Velde claims his father’s name was mentioned in British newspapers as well as his own old address. “Get me, but please leave my family alone,” he said.

“That goes beyond boundaries. So I have to think carefully about the future: The future of my son (who is two years old) is more important to me than my career or anything else. That is a hard limit for me.”

Van de Velde expressed gratitude to the Dutch team.

“I am extremely happy with the people who helped me,” he said, before later adding; “I am almost proud with gratitude. Most athletes have their fondest Olympic memories from the sport itself, I have them from the relationships with people outside the competitions”.



