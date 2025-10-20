Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Doug Martin death: Former Buccaneers running back died in custody, police say

Doug Martin. Photo / Getty Images

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin died in police custody following a struggle with officers investigating a break-in, police in California confirmed today.

Oakland Police Department said in a statement that officers had confronted Martin after responding to a call at a home in the early hours of Saturday morning local time.

“Prior to his death, Martin was involved in a break-in at a residence in Oakland,” the statement said.

“While responding officers were attempting to detain him, a brief struggle occurred. After being taken into custody, Martin became unresponsive.

“Paramedics responded to the scene, provided medical aid, and transported Martin to a local hospital, where he later died.”