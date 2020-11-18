'Don't do it Roy': Mike Tyson shows off insanely jacked rig ahead of Roy Jones Jr bout

Mike Tyson isn't messing around ahead of his return to the ring. Photo / Mike Tyson / Instagram

Mike Tyson isn't messing around ahead of his return to the squared circle.

For months we've watched on in awe as the 54-year-old has transformed his body back into world-beating shape.

He's left jaws on the floor by showing he still has world-ending power in both hands as he sends punching bags into another realm.

Now, less than two weeks out from his highly anticipated showdown with former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr, Tyson has sent social media into meltdown by showing off his terrifying frame.

Two weeks out and @MikeTyson is yoked 👀 pic.twitter.com/VZ1Ebr1nmP — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 16, 2020

Tyson, known as the Baddest Man on the Planet, looks as shredded at 54 as he did throughout his professional career, which saw him become the youngest heavyweight champion in the world.

Fans seeing the images couldn't believe their eyes, with many fearing for the safety of Jones Jr.

"Been following @MikeTyson for my entire conscious life and covered his last two fight weeks in '04 and '05 ...0 he is in a different kind of shape this time around," ESPN radio host Peter Rosenberg wrote.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani was a bit more direct: "Bro".

Dallas Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr wrote: "Don't do it Roy".

Professional wrestler Brent Tate wrote: "That's a badddddd mofo".

Mike Tyson shows off ripped form in a new training video. Video / Mike Tyson via Instagram

Both fighters are preparing for a bruising encounter, but were left unhappy with the decision to use two-minute rounds, saying they would have preferred to fight with the longer three-minute rounds.

"I'm sure they have their reasons for doing it," Tyson said. "But you know, women fight for two minutes. But I guess the commission has a bigger influence than I do. I'm just happy that we're doing it."

Jones was more critical. "I'm not happy at all," he said. "That's for women. Why we doing two-minute rounds? We're two of the best to ever do it.

"Two minutes doesn't do anything for me or him."