Rute Cardoso posted a touching tribute to her late husband Diogo Jota one month on from their wedding day. Photo / Instagram

Diogo Jota’s grieving widow Rute Cardoso posts touching tribute to late football player one month on from their wedding

Rute Cardoso posted a touching tribute to her late husband Diogo Jota one month on from their wedding day. Photo / Instagram

Rute Cardoso, the 28-year-old widow of Diogo Jota, has posted a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband, one month on from their wedding.

The Portuguese football star, who played for Liverpool, died in a car crash alongside his brother André Silva, a mere 11 days after he tied the knot with Rute, his high school sweetheart.

The widow and mother-of-three took to Instagram for the first time since Jota’s death to mark the occasion.

She shared three photos of the couple’s wedding day, taken a month ago, captioned: “1 month of our ‘not even death will do us part’“.