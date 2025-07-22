In the photos, Jota looks at his wife with a beaming smile.
Jota and his brother were driving back to the UK, 11 days after the wedding, so he could return to work for Liverpool. The two siblings died in a car crash in Zamora, Spain.
His brother, 25 year old André Silva, was also a professional footballer, playing for Portuguese club Penafiel, and was accompanying Jota on his roadtrip back to England, after a doctor recommended Jota did not fly back.
Jota and Cardoso had been together since their early teens and married on June 22, after a 13-year relationship.
Less than 24 hours before he died, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram with a short video of their wedding day.
“A day we will never forget,” Jota wrote in the caption.
The couple had three young children together, the youngest just a baby, born in November last year.
They were never shy about their love and devotion for each other, with Cardoso always stating she was Jota’s “number one fan”.
She stood by him for years as his career took him to clubs in Portugal, Spain and England.
On their social media, they gushed over each other and shared memories of their travels and time together with their followers.