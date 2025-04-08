Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone - sacked on the eve of playoffs. Photo / AFP

The Denver Nuggets, mired in a four-game losing streak, fired coach Michael Malone, just days before the NBA playoffs.

Malone led the Nuggets to the NBA title in 2023, but despite the exploits of three-time Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have struggled for consistency this season.

They are fourth in a tight Western Conference race with four teams just a half-game behind them.

“It is with no pleasure that we announce that we have relieved Michael Malone of his head coaching duties, effective immediately,” Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke said in a statement.

The Nuggets have three games remaining in the regular season, which concludes on Monday (NZ time).