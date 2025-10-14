Henry featured in the Brumbies title-winning under-19 side last year.

The Canberra rugby community is deeply saddened by the death of Joey Henry, who tragically passed away on Friday. Joey... Posted by ACT Brumbies on Saturday 4 October 2025

He graduated from Marist College Canberra in 2023, captaining the first XV rugby side to a premiership win during his time at the school.

He then went on to play senior rugby for the Canberra Royals Rugby Union Club, playing a large role in their first-grade team.

The club mourned one of its “much-loved Royals family members” on social media.

“Our hearts are with Trace, Junior, Benny, and the entire Henry family during this heartbreaking time.

“Joey was a cherished part of our community, and his loss will be felt deeply across the club.

“Now, more than ever, we need to pull together as one Royals family, to wrap our arms around the Henrys and around each other.”

The club partnered with mental health service Menslink to provide support for those affected by the death.

Talented Australian 19-year-old rugby player, Joey Henry, died earlier this month after a quad bike accident. Photo / Royals Rugby Union

Henry’s former school also addressed his tragic death, writing it was “with deep sadness” that it shared the news.

“Beyond his achievements, Joey will be remembered for his gentle and caring nature and for the deep love he held for his school.

“We entrust Joey to the loving care of our compassionate God and we hold the Henry family and friends close in our Marist community of support and prayer,” Marist College said.

Henry’s local Member of Parliament, David Smith, said the teenager was a leader respected on and off the field.

“Joey was deeply respected by his teammates, coaches, and community. His legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew him,” Smith wrote in a social media post, which had a video of him speaking about Henry in Parliament attached.

“Joey’s loss has caused so many unimaginable ripples of grief to pass over different parts of our community, from his school to his team and, of course, to his loved ones,” he said.