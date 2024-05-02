David Tua, the indomitable force of the boxing ring, has once again showcased his extraordinary strength, this time not against an opponent, but against a humble coconut.

In a display of raw power reminiscent of his storied boxing career, Tua was captured in a video, not on the canvas, but on a tropical beach, tackling a coconut with nothing but his hands and teeth.

In the video, Tua strips the coconut’s husk away with his teeth, revealing the prize within. Next come his hands, once accustomed to delivering punishing blows, which he uses to karate chop the coconut open, unleashing its refreshing contents.

If ever there needed to be more evidence of Tua’s iron jaw, this has surely shut up all doubters.

Samoan Heavyweight great David Tua brutally eating a coconut. pic.twitter.com/ZwrPTckfMg — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) April 30, 2024

For those unfamiliar with Tua’s fighting prowess, his resume speaks volumes. Despite never clinching a world title, Tua’s reputation as one of the most formidable heavyweights in boxing history is unassailable. With 16 knockout victories in the first round alone, including triumphs over former world champions like John Ruiz and Michael Moorer, Tua’s record of 52 wins, 43 by knockout, stands as a testament to his dominance in the ring.

Despite fighting some of the hardest hitters of his era, Tua never fought Mike Tyson but last year created headlines when he admitted he was open to fighting him.

“I’m taking care of my own health,” Tua told 1News. “I’m not going to be disrespectful and call the man out. He’s an icon of the sport.

“But certainly, it’s a fight that everyone wants to see and a fight that never happened, could have happened, should have happened. We’ll see what happens.

“It would be a good dance, a nice dance.”