The NFL followed suit in March last year after analysing more than 20,000 tackles over the previous two seasons. They determined that the “hip-drop” causes lower-extremity injuries “at a rate 20 times higher than other tackles, resulting in an unacceptable risk to player health and safety”.

Until recently, it was scarcely seen on the rugby field. It has made its way into Super Rugby Pacific on occasion – most notably this year when Waratahs fullback and Wallabies hopeful Max Jorgensen was felled early in the round-seven clash with the Hurricanes. The injury ended his Super season and has jeopardised his chances of facing the British and Irish Lions next month.

Max Jorgensen of the Waratahs missed most of the Super Rugby Pacific season after suffering an injury from a hip-drop tackle. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) safer game lead Cameron Prouting sent the directive to provincial unions on Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re seeing more and more cases of the ‘hip-drop tackle’ in the community game. This is a dangerous technique that can result in serious – and sometimes season-ending – injuries. That’s why we are calling it out and taking steps to eliminate it from our game,” the email read.

The “hip-drop” ban won’t require a new law to be written. It will be considered dangerous and sanctionable under Law 9.13 – Foul Play.

The message will be sent to all registered coaches and referees on Monday.

It asks coaches to reinforce safe tackle technique and take proactive steps if players are seen using the “hip-drop” tackle. It also asks referees to be vigilant in policing it.

NZR has been approached for comment.