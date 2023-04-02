Daily Agenda podcast: The common theme from Warriors’ wins revealed!

Josh Curran and Shaun Johnson celebrate after the Warriors' win. Photosport

It’s official - it’s our year.

The Warriors, spurred on by commentary from a rabid Dai Henwood, surged home to overcome a 20-point deficit. The Warriors are now four from five this year, sitting in second place on the table and remain undefeated when the Alternative Commentary Collective commentate them. Among those four wins are:

- A comprehensive win against the Cowboys

- A gutsy, gritty, grind-it-out win against the Bulldogs

- And now an epic come-from-behind win

As ever, the refs did their darndest to rob us of that one, even going back five tackles to bin one of our star signings. But when it’s your year, it’s your year.

Mere hours beforehand the Black Caps submitted a thrilling finish of their own. Needing six runs off the last ball to tie the game, Ish Sodhi could have been forgiving for anticipating another Underarm incident. But the Sri Lankans have more class than that. And to their own detriment, they tossed up a very hittable ball. Sodhi obliged and sent us to yet another Super Over. We lost that over. But still, pretty sweet game.

Rounding out an epic Sunday the ACC faithful descend on Sweatshop in Auckland for an F1 viewing party. In the end the racing itself wasn’t quite the spectacle that ‘Drive to Survive’ would have you believe but a helluva reason for a Sunday Session.

All that and not much more on today’s episode of The ACC’s Daily Agenda. Powered by Musashi.



