Patrick Bevin of New Zealand and Cannondale-Drapac competes during stage one of Le Tour de France 2017, a 14km individual time trial. Photo/Getty Images

Patrick Bevin of New Zealand and Cannondale-Drapac competes during stage one of Le Tour de France 2017, a 14km individual time trial. Photo/Getty Images

Kiwi cyclist Patrick Bevin has revealed just how tough you have to be to finish the Tour de France, completing the 3540km journey with a broken foot.

In his first tour, Bevin finished 114th, three hours 23 minutes behind winning Briton Chris Froome, who captured his fourth consecutive title in Paris this morning.

Just a little reminder of Dusseldorf that has followed me every pedal stroke of the #TDF2017 pic.twitter.com/YoW9RFEGmh — Patrick Bevin (@PaddyBevin) July 22, 2017

But before mounting up for the final 103km stage, Bevin, 26, posted an x-ray of his left foot and the chipped toe that has plagued him since day one.

"Just a little reminder of Dusseldorf that has followed me every pedal stroke of the #TDF2017," he tweeted.

Taupo-born Bevin moved to Cambridge to pursue his cycling ambitions in 2014, basing himself more recently in Te Awamutu.

Bevin was one of several riders that fell during a wet and slippery opening time trial in Germany, but picked himself up to finish and then persevered through the pain for three weeks.

Fellow Kiwi George Bennett was another to fall on that opening stage, but he was forced to withdraw ill in the final week, while sitting in 12th place.

On his fourth Tour, Jack Bauer was the first Kiwi home overall in 105th, having spent most of the event supporting sprinter Marcel Kittel, who won five stages before crashing on stage 17 and withdrawing.

Debutant Dion Smith was the fourth Kiwi in 124th, featuring in an unsuccessful breakaway on the final day.