“It was an incredibly stressful day. I knew we were going to be under attack from kilometre zero, but I’ve exceeded my expectations, especially the first few laps in the rain,” Strong said.
“The first few laps were even more out of control and harder than I expected. But my team was just incredible today. So to finish it off with my teammates is a really nice feeling.”
Other Kiwis competing included fellow Southland rider Josh Burnett (Burgos Purpellet BH) in 38th, two minutes 32 seconds back, and Dion Smith (Intermache – Wanty) 41st at two minutes 45 seconds, as he prepares for a likely start in the final Grand Tour, the Vuelta a Espana, in two weeks.
Fellow Andorra-based Aaron Gate finished six minutes 36 seconds from Strong in 62nd place, helping XDS Astana to the top team classification.