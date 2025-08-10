Corbin Strong (yellow) coming home in second in the final sprint to seal overall honours in the Artic Tour of Norway.

New Zealand cyclist Corbin Strong produced an impressive final stage performance to claim the overall honours in the Arctic Race of Norway today.

It was his second general classification victory in a UCI 2Pro stage victory in succession following on from the overall honours in the Tour de Wallonie in Belgium two weeks ago.

The Southland rider, in his fourth year on the WorldTour, went into the fourth and final 141km stage around Tromso with a slender six-second margin from British rider Tom Pidcock.

His Israel Premier Tech teammates protected the Kiwi from any breaks, bringing the pack together for the final sprint, where Norway local Fredrik Dvershes (Uno-X Mobility) prevailed ahead of Strong, with Pidcock sixth in the bunch with nearly 30 riders.

Strong claimed the overall honours by 11 seconds from Pidcock and Italian Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana), and earned the Young Rider and Points classification jerseys.