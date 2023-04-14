Finn Fisher-Black celebrated podium as best young rider at the Giro di Sicilia. Photo / UAE Team Emirates

Kiwi cyclist Finn Fisher-Black has won the best young rider jersey to mark a breakthrough week in the UCI Giro di Sicilia in Italy.

The 21-year-old from Nelson, who claimed his first professional victory when he won the opening of four stages, defended the leader’s jersey with the help of his UAE Team Emirates riders for two days. Despite a brave effort, he could only manage eighth in the brutal ascent and challenging descents on Mount Etna, with the climb of 17kms at up to 14 percent gradient.

Outstanding veteran climber Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and Italy’s Damiano Caruso edged clear before the Kazakh rider broke away from the eight-strong pack to sprint solo to the summit and then remained clear on the descent to the finish.

Fisher-Black finished in a select group, across the line in a brave eighth place. While he was unable to secure what would have been just the second ever World Tour stage victory for a kiwi rider, he claimed the tour’s white jersey for best young rider.

Fisher-Black, with the experienced help of Rafal Majka, fought to keep the gap to the Kazakh in check but could not reduce the deficit. He gave up a few seconds at the finish that left him just off the overall podium of the 216km final stage from Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto to Giarre but with a milestone week to his credit after coming back from a broken femur.

“Overall it’s been a great week,” said Fisher-Black. “Obviously it would have been nice to step on the final GC podium but if you had told me I’d be coming away with a stage and a white jersey at the start of the week I’d have been thrilled.

“It’s a result that’s given me a lot of confidence. The boys did a top job supporting me and we’re really looking forward to the next goals ahead.”