Updated

Crypto group reportedly says it planned sex toy tosses at WNBA games

AFP
2 mins to read

A sex toy was thrown onto the court during the Atlanta Dream’s July 29 home game against the Golden State Valkyries. Photo / Getty Images

A cryptocurrency group has said it organised a spate of “stunts” in which sex toys were tossed on courts at WNBA games, US media reported on Thursday.

USA Today first reported that an unnamed spokesman for a group behind a meme coin called Green Dildo Coin had orchestrated at least

