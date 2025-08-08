In the week since, similar objects have been thrown on to the court or into the stands at several other games, including another game in Atlanta.
The WNBA confirmed that one person had been arrested in connection after an incident in Atlanta and on Wednesday an 18-year-old man was arrested for throwing a sex toy at a Phoenix Mercury game which hit another fan – who was at the game with his young niece.
USA Today reported that the meme coin group spokesman said that Delbert Carter, who was arrested for allegedly throwing a green sex toy on the court at the end of Atlanta’s home game against Phoenix, was not part of the cryptocurrency group.
Nor was Kaden Lopez, who was arrested in Phoenix. According to the statement from the Phoenix Police Department, Lopez said he saw the trend on social media and bought his own sex toy to throw.
“Moving forward, we have a lot more pranks, but they’re a lot lighter. They’re a lot more tasteful,” the unnamed source told USA Today.
The WNBA said in a statement on Thursday it was working with arena personnel to identify culprits and “ensure appropriate action is taken”.
The WNBA did not immediately comment on the reports of the cryptocurrency group connection.
-Agence France-Presse