A sex toy was thrown onto the court during the Atlanta Dream’s July 29 home game against the Golden State Valkyries. Photo / Getty Images

A sex toy was thrown onto the court during the Atlanta Dream’s July 29 home game against the Golden State Valkyries. Photo / Getty Images

A cryptocurrency group has said it organised a spate of “stunts” in which sex toys were tossed on courts at WNBA games, US media reported on Thursday.

USA Today first reported that an unnamed spokesman for a group behind a meme coin called Green Dildo Coin had orchestrated at least some of the incidents, which angered WNBA players and led to at least two arrests.

“We didn’t do this because, like, we dislike women’s sports or, like, some of the narratives that are trending right now are ridiculous,” the unnamed source told USA Today.

“We knew that in order to get a voice in the space ... we had to go out and do some viral stunts to save us from having to pay that influencer cabal, sacrifice our souls and the fate of the project.”

On July 29, a sex toy landed on the court as the Atlanta Dream hosted the Golden State Valkyries.