Blues coach Leon MacDonald. Photo / Photosport

Blues coach Leon MacDonald has implored someone in his squad to step up and help fix their lineout over the remainder of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

The lineout was an issue for the Blues in their 15-3 loss to the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday night - winning only 64 per cent of their throws.

That poor performance was compounded by the loss of lock Sam Darry, who left the pitch after just 15 minutes with his arm in a sling.

MacDonald confirmed the young lock had broken his arm and would be sidelined long-term.

“It’s an area that has been an Achilles heel, but with Sam, in particular, he’s done a really good job in that space. We just need somebody to step up and take the reins,” MacDonald said.

“We’re doing a lot of good work in that space but we just weren’t quite right. A couple where the throws weren’t quite right or we didn’t quite get the calling right. It’s an area that’s got to be good if you’re going to win the title at the end of the year.”

MacDonald also lamented the kicking tactics of his side, as they too readily gave possession back to the Crusaders despite the hosts doing a lot of the attacking for most of the match.

“Through the pressure they were creating at the breakdown, we were probably kicking a little bit earlier and not on the terms that we wanted to. We have got weapons in the back and we wanted to use them. It was a perfect night; in terms of getting conditions in Christchurch about this is about as good as it gets to try and use the ball,” MacDonald said.

“We’re a bit frustrated around that, but look, this team’s got a lot of heart, a lot of pride and the season is not over yet. We’ve got a little run home that’s going to give us an opportunity to make the playoffs and once you’re in the playoffs it’s all go so there’s still plenty to play for.”

Beauden Barrett and the Blues kicked too often against the Crusaders. Photo / Getty

The loss now sees the Blues drop outside the top four and on the back foot in the charge for home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs, and they do so with a growing injury list and questions around the availability of skipper Dalton Papali’i, who was sent off for a high shot on Richie Mo’unga in the second half.

However, there were pleasing elements MacDonald could take from the match, particularly defensively where they were strong, exemplified by the Crusaders failing to score a point in the 20 minutes during which they had a numbers advantage.

The Blues will now turn their attention to an away trip against the Reds – who toppled the Chiefs in New Plymouth on Friday – before finishing the season at home against the Hurricanes and Highlanders.