Wins for Darfield, Ohoka and Sefton in latest round of Canterbury Country premier cricket

Darfield enjoyed a strong win over Leeston-Southbridge on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

A classy century by opener Daniel Lyons paved the way for an Ohoka demolition of Weedons in the top-flight of country cricket at the weekend.

There were also big wins for Darfield and Sefton during round four of the CRV Ambreed Country Premier One Day 2021/22 competition on Saturday.

At Mandeville, the home side batted first against a strong-looking Weedons XI and immediately got on the front foot.

Openers Lyons and Rhys Mariu shared in a 90-run partnership before the former New Zealand Under-19 captain fell in the 15th over for a run-a-ball 48.

Lyons continued, however, bringing up his ton and guiding Ohoka through to 230/8 in their allotted 45 overs.

Relentless pressure by the Ohoka bowlers ensured Weedons never challenged, with no batsman passing 17. Extras top-scored with 21 as Weedons were bundled all out in 30.2 overs, falling to a heavy 135-run defeat.

Sefton Domain witnessed a remarkable individual display as the home Seals side tipped over Southbrook in a low-scoring slog.

The 'Brook were rolled for just 66 in their first innings, with only ex-Black Cap Shanan Stewart (11) making double figures.

Sefton doyen Jeff Jones continued his late-career early-season form, snaffling a five-wicket bag.

Defending the tiny total, Southbrook soon felt in the game, however, reducing a nervy Sefton to 30/6 inside 10 overs.

But in the matter of moments, the game swung, and was soon over, thanks to a stunning display by new-season recruit Amandep Arora.

Arora, who joined from Riccarton in the off-season and has impressed with his effortless strokeplay, took the game to Southbrook, and with a few lusty blows ended the match.

He nearly overtook Southbrook's score on his own, smashing an unbeaten 60 off just 28 balls in a staggering display, and helping Sefton to a four-wicket win.

Darfield claimed a solid eight-wicket win over Ellesmere rivals Leeston-Southbridge on the back of a man-of-the-match showing by Ryan Hughes.

Hughes claimed four wickets as Leeston-Southbridge limped to 170/9 in their first innings.

He then teamed-up with Jesse Frew in an unbroken 159-run partnership to seal the win in the 32nd over. Hughes finished on 78 not out, while Frew was unbeaten on 77.

In the fourth game, Cheviot played Lincoln while Oxford-Rangiora had the bye.

Short scorecards:

Ohoka 230/8 (D Lyons 101, R Mariu 48, W Hamilton 25; J Richards 4/32, D Nightingale 2/37)

Beat Weedons 95 (M Burns 3/6, G Belcher 2/12, R Mariu 2/19).

Southbrook 66 (J Jones 5/10, T Waller 2/18)

Lost to Sefton 69/6 (A Arora 60no; D Singh 3/22, L Blom 2/5).

Leeston-Southbridge 170/9 (S Chamberlain 55, C Beatson 33; R Hughes 4/60, L Foulkes 3/26)

Lost to Darfield 172/2 (R Hughes 81no, J Frew 77no).