Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / White Ferns
live

White Ferns v Sri Lanka live updates, second ODI

NZ Herald
Quick Read

New Zealand players celebrate a wicket in the opening ODI. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand players celebrate a wicket in the opening ODI. Photo / Photosport

Live updates of the ODI between the White Ferns and Sri Lanka in Nelson.

The opening game of the series was rained out.

Save

Latest from White Ferns