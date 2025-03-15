Advertisement
White Ferns v Sri Lanka live updates from second Twenty20 in Christchurch

NZ Herald
New Zealand player Eden Carson during the 1st T20 International New Zealand White Ferns v Sri Lanka. Photo / Photosport

All the action from the second Twenty20 clash between the White Ferns and Sri Lanka in Christchurch.

Sri Lanka took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Friday after defeating the White Ferns by seven wickets.



