Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / White Ferns

White Ferns v South Africa live updates: Women’s Cricket World Cup pool game

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Suzie Bates. Photo / Photosport

Suzie Bates. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Live updates of the Women’s Cricket World Cup clash between the White Ferns and South Africa in Indore, India.

The White Ferns look to bounce back from an opening defeat to Australia against South Africa who only began the World Cup with a heavy loss to England.

South Africa were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save