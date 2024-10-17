Tahlia McGrath of Australia looks dejected as she leads players off the field following defeat to South Africa during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinal. Photo / Getty Images

Tahlia McGrath of Australia looks dejected as she leads players off the field following defeat to South Africa during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinal. Photo / Getty Images

Australia’s domination of women’s cricket has been ended sensationally in Dubai after an inspired South Africa hammered them by eight wickets in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup.

After winning the last four World Cups - three in T20 and one at 50 overs - in a fantastic six-year reign, one of sport’s most successful teams were finally downed - and in merciless fashion - by the Proteas in a wholly unexpected one-sided affair.

After 15 straight wins in the T20 World Cup, the Australians, without injured captain Alyssa Healy, never quite managed to fire after being put in to bat as they mustered 5-134 against some tight South African bowling.

The ever-reliable Beth Mooney top-scored with 44 off 42 balls but even the masterful opener couldn’t really break the shackles, as only a late blitz from Phoebe Litchfield (16no off nine balls) and Ellyse Perry (31 off 23) took them to a defendable target.

But South Africa, determined to glean revenge for their T20 final defeat on home soil against Australia last year, made the target look simple with the brilliant Anneke Bosch (74no off 48 balls) crashing the second-fastest 50 and biggest score of the tournament.