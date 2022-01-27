Brad Lang (left), Derren Witcombe, Richard Johnston, and Ella Gunson with the club's jubilee book "The Tale of the Two Cities". Photo / Tania Whyte

The greatest team ever, the best side over the last 25 years and some of the epic games played will all be revealed at the City Cricket Club's 75th jubilee celebration this weekend.

Northland's oldest cricket club has put together an action-packed programme to celebrate the 75th anniversary milestone over three days in Whangārei, beginning today, and ending with a gala dinner on Sunday. The club was formed in 1946.

The "world famous in Northland" guest panel lined up for the event includes former Black Cap and Northland sporting legend Bryan Young, women's Black Sticks representative Ella Gunson, former All Black and former Northland Taniwha head coach Derren Witcombe, who have all played for the club during their successful careers.

To cap off the weekend's celebrations, club life member Joey Yovich said there would be a big reveal of club's "best team" of the past 25 years and the "greatest team ever", with special portrait displays to be auctioned at the gala dinner.

The Bruce Marshall Memorial Golf Tournament at the Northland Golf Club in Whangārei today will open the celebration, followed by a series of junior and senior matches and activities at the iconic Cobham Oval headquarters, culminating in the gala dinner on Sunday.

Former Black Cap Young - with a highest test score of 267 not out, is looking forward to having the opportunity to reconnect and share in some great memories of Cobham Oval and a club he says that has been supportive throughout his career.

Gunson said: "I'm really looking forward to the weekend's event which will see me having some fun by swinging the golf clubs and giving back to club in whatever way I can".

This weekend will also mark the official launch of the Club's jubilee book "The Tale of Two Cities", a carefully-crafted piece of literature dedicated to the celebration and compiled by life members Yovich and Martin Kimber.

Black Sticks and former City Cricket Club member Ella Gunson is part of the diamond jubilee celebrations. Photo / Tania Whyte

Yovich said there was real excitement and enthusiasm for the celebrations and thanked all the players and supporters who have registered for the events.

"As we look toward the future, we must respect where we have come from and with the way of the new world, I can't think of a better time for us to come together to celebrate.

"City has always been a strong contributor to the region, extremely proud of its achievements and its first-class facilities which are a real testament to the generations of people who have chipped away on behalf of the club over the years.

"To see where it is today and what it provides for our next generation of men and women, as well as senior cricketers around Whangārei, is really inspiring."