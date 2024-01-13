Troy Johnson hauled in a sliding grab on the boundary - but needed help from Nick Kelly to complete the dismissal. Video / Duke

Wellington fielder Troy Johnson has produced an unbelievable feat of athleticism and awareness in the T20 Super Smash today.

With Central opener Will Young looking to get his side off to a good start in their innings at the Basin Reserve, Johnson intervened by providing an incredible assist to dismiss the Black Caps batter.

Fielding at mid on, Johnson first turned and tracked down Young’s lofted drive near the boundary, snagging the ball over his shoulder with a dive that would have made the highlights reel on its own. But what came next was special.

Johnson’s momentum began to carry him over the rope but the 26-year-old managed to contort his body and fling the ball high enough backwards for trailing teammate Nick Kelly to complete the dismissal.

The umpires sent the decision upstairs to ensure Johnson hadn’t touched the boundary rope while holding the ball, with replays confirming his amazing feat.

Unfortunately for Wellington, Johnson’s efforts were in vain as Central overhauled the hosts’ 147-8 with six wickets to spare.