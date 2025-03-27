New Zealand over 70s before the third and final 'test' against Australia at Hagley Oval on Thursday. Photo / George Heard

Australia opted to bat on a pitch last used for the Black Caps v Pakistan T20 almost a fortnight ago. The boundary ropes have been brought in a way since then. There is now significant real estate between the rope and the picket fence.

“For safety,” suggests a team official, tongue firmly in cheek.

As the opening batsman takes guard there are precisely six more light towers than there are spectators on the vast Hagley Oval embankment – and for context, there are six light towers at Hagley Oval.

The bell rings – as is the tradition for all international games here.

“It was rung by Lance Ryan (NZ) today, who has been instrumental in putting this trip together for the Australians”, says Trevor Thornton.

Thornton himself was instrumental in putting Hagley Oval together after the earthquakes. It’s an especially special occasion for him. He never thought he’d get to play here – let alone open the bowling for his country. Ready to face Thornton at the other end is the lean figure of New South Welshman Roger Boyd. The left-hander is a retired mathematics teacher of 45 years.

Thornton’s first ball is a loosener and it’s slapped to the fine leg boundary. Second ball is short and pulled straight to square leg. Dropped! Third ball is carved through point for 4. Fourth ball is defended and the fifth is left outside off. Sixth ball is a wide down leg. Seventh ball is driven through covers for 4. Aus 13/0. If this run rate continues, Boyd’s mathematics could come in handy.

Australian openers Roger Boyd (left) and Graeme Wilson stride out into the middle with New Zealand players Rod Smith and John Durning. Photo / George Heard

As Thornton trudges down to fine leg, whispers in the Hadlee Pavillion reveal that he wasn’t expecting to be on the field for the first ten overs and thus didn’t warm up.

Sharing the new ball is tall right-armer Chris East. He delivers a maiden to halve the Australian run rate.

Trevor is back for a second over – and soon his fortunes change.

Out! Thornton takes a nonchalant return catch. Boyd, the aggressive Aussie opener, picks up the half-volley but drives it straight to the waiting hands of Thornton.

“I couldn’t get out of the way of it – it came so quickly,” says Thornton, humbly.

Thornton is well and truly warmed up now, in his third over he has big Phil Drescher clean bowled.

Phil Drescher loses his off stump to the bowling of Trevor Thornton. Photo / George Heard

“It was a cracker, the best I bowled. Top of off!” Thornton later says.

A wicket-maiden and the Kiwis have a spring in their step.

The celebrations ring out across the oval and into Hagley Park. Suddenly there’s a swell in crowd numbers. A group of 20 e-bike enthusiasts in offensively bright fluorescent jackets appear on the bank in front of the Umpires and Scorers Pavillion. The leader of the group – possibly a tour guide, is explaining something in great detail. They’re captivated. The hand gestures suggest he’s explaining the laws of cricket. All 42 of them. As Thornton returns for his fourth over the sun bursts through.

Waiting to bat in his freshly presented cap is Australian middle-order batsman Graeme Fielke – another retired teacher. The South Australian always dreamed of representing his country. In his 70s and on his first tour in Australian gold, that dream has come true.

“When they did the baggy green presentation, you sort of choke up a bit. It’s a very proud moment,” says Fielke.

As Thornton saunters in off nine carefully measured paces, the sparse crowd in the stand debates what exactly he is bowling.

“Is it spin?” asks one.

“No. It’s his normal…” says another. The sentence is left incomplete.

It’s seam up, by the way, and he’s now bowled six unexpected overs. Enough to be called a spell, even at half his age. How many can he bowl?

Chris East in the midst of a long and tidy spell. Photo / George Heard

Chris East is matching him over by over. It’s impressive – and for a section of the crowd, inspiring. The e-bikers, seemingly viewing cricket for the first time, are now simulating bowling actions. Is this how the sport grows? Because it is growing. The ‘over-age’ sporting sector has been the biggest boomer. They tell me it’s the fastest-growing demographic for sport either side of the Tasman.

“Now Australia has an over 75 team that’s just started this year,” says Guthrie.

The over-70s grade is especially strong, says current New Zealand right-arm medium pacer and former international umpire, Evan Watkin.

“They had 2500 to pick from for the World Cup – we had 26 to pick from,” says Watkin.

Former international test cricket umpire and current international player Evan Watkin (foreground) and his NZ Over 70s teammates. Photo / George Heard

The Wellingtonian was a late starter at this level after spending his early years adjudicating at the highest level.

“Evan was a test umpire until he gave Brian Lara out, and never got another test,” says top order batsman Jeremy Wilson.

Watkin holds a record that is likely unmatched and will probably remain unchallenged.

“I think I’m the only person in the world who has umpired their own country in test matches and one-day internationals and T20 internationals – and then played for their country later,” says Watkin.

Man down! Graeme Wilson – another retired teacher, follows a wide one and gives way to gravity.

He’s fine. Wilson made a century in the 2024 World Cup in England. He top scores for the visitors with 53 before retiring from batting, having taught the Kiwi bowlers a lesson. Then an exodus. The e-bikers are leaving. A train of fluoro jackets exit with a quiet whirring in the direction of the Botanical Gardens. Two gentlemen, who had appeared from nowhere, continue in the direction of the hospital and suddenly the embankment is deserted again. But these guys aren’t here for the adoration.

“At the end of the day, we’re a pretty lucky bunch of fellas at this age to be able to do what we’re doing - and we all love doing it,” says Guthrie.

Photo / George Heard

These matches are fiercely competitive but there is a different perspective to participation in veterans’ cricket.

“We just lost a mate Johan Morreau this week. One of the founders of veterans’ cricket who would be playing with us,” says Guthrie. Morreau was a deeply respected paediatrician from Rotorua. The Kiwi playing group quietly pass on to each other that another friend is gravely ill. It comes with the territory, unfortunately. Thornton is bowling out! Nine overs unchanged.

“Bowling, Trevor! Keep it up mate!” Barks Jeremy Wilson from long on.

East matches Thornton’s tireless spell before both men walk off the field, making way for substitutes.

Job done. Graeme Wilson retired after bringing up his half-century. Photo / George Heard

Their departure leads to an acceleration in scoring and the Australians post an imposing 245/5 off their 45 overs. Thornton is the pick of the bowlers with 2/33 off his 9 overs.

Despite a strong start by Kiwi openers Paul Facoory and Bob Masefield (38 for the first wicket), the New Zealand side’s chase never really threatens the Aussie’s total. Rolled for 130. Tony Penny’s innings of 54 being the highlight. The Aussies take the series 3-nil – but there are plans afoot for a “get-square” at the official final dinner that evening.

“We’ve got two speakers – Stephen Boock and Brian McKechnie,” says Wilson.

McKechnie famously faced the 1981 underarm ball bowled by Trevor Chappell.

“We rang Brian and asked ‘what colour was the ball that was used in the underarm?’ And he said ‘Oh it’s a white ball’. So we asked him if he’d sign one. Then later in the night when the Aussies have had a couple of drinks we’ll auction it as the underarm ball!’ They’re pretty gullible, the Aussies!” says Wilson.

The two sides will meet in Christchurch again in 2026.

New Zealand opening batsman Paul Facoory got his side off to a useful start, but the Australian total remained out of reach. Photo / George Heard

“We’ve got the over 70s World Cup coming to Christchurch in March next year,” says Thornton.

They’ll all have one eye on that.

“As long as the sun keeps coming up the next morning you’ll get another game,” says Guthrie.