The damaged cricket nets at Boord Park. Photo / Supplied

The latest vandalism at Rotorua's cricket nets has left an administrator fearing local programmes could be at risk if similar incidents continued.

The artificial turf at one of the practice nets at Boord Park was ripped up overnight, causing significant damage to the facility.

Rotorua Cricket Association chairman Paul Wylie said he was disappointed and angry.

"Rotorua Cricket owns these facilities but have always left them open and unlocked for the whole community to use as they are on council land," Wylie said.

The repair bill is likely to be in the thousands. Photo / Supplied

"In the past two years we've seen a huge increase in the amount of vandalism we've had to deal with," he said.

"Sections of our nets have been cut to use as a fishing net, vandals have burnt our artificial pitches, cars and motorbikes have driven over the pitches, causing damage and the cancellation of matches."

Wylie said there had also been numerous break-ins and damage to the clubrooms at Smallbone Park.

"The problem seems to be getting worse each year," Wylie said.

The Rotorua Cricket Association fears the vandalism could put local programmes at risk. Photo / Supplied

"Rotorua Cricket is an non-profit entity - we only exist to provide sporting opportunities for the community."

Wylie said any money they made was put back into their junior cricket programmes and used to reduce the costs of playing for their junior members.

"If we continue having to spend money to repair damage caused by vandals many of our programmes will be at risk."

Wylie said the estimated repair cost would be in the thousands.

Rob Pitkethley, Rotorua Lakes Council's sport, recreation and environment manager, said it would work with the association regarding repairs but had no idea at this stage of the cost.

"The damage is to an artificial pitch covering at the nets and this has unfortunately happened before," Pitkethley said.

"It's always really disappointing when facilities that are made available for the use of our community are deliberately damaged, and especially when it has been created by a local group, in this case, the Rotorua Cricket Association."