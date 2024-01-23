Ewald Schreuder was run out by the bowler at the non-striker's end in a late thriller. Video / Sky Sport

The New Zealand under-19 cricketers have overcome a controversial dismissal at the World Cup in South Africa to earn their second win of the tournament in a crazy low-scoring match.

New Zealand beat Afghanistan by one wicket in East London, chasing down the 92-run down to their last wicket

Their ninth wicket to fall saw Ewald Schreuder run out at the non-striker’s end by the bowler and skipper Naseer Khan Maroofkhil in a Mankad - the now legal way to dismiss a batter.

“Yeah it is in the rules and that’s why I did it,” Naseer Khan said after the match.

New Zealand managed to hit the winning runs on the following ball when number nine Matt Rowe got them across the line.

Earlier Rowe took with 5-21 as New Zealand bowled Afghanistan out in the 22nd over, setting up which looked to be an easy chase.

Matt Rowe and Oscar Jackson of New Zealand celebrate the win over Afghanistan. Photo / Getty

However, three of the four top order batters for New Zealand recorded ducks as they slumped to 23-4 before captain Oscar Jackson (26) got them back on track. But Jackson fell with 10 runs still needed and two wickets remaining.

Rowe kept his cool at the striker’s end after losing Schreuder at the other end. The win books New Zealand a spot in the Super Sixes with a pool game remaining against Pakistan.

Jackson hailed the match as a “great game of cricket” and praised Rowe for his excellent spell.

“It was a great day for bowling and our top bowlers did a great job. Matthew Rowe was just unbelievable today – his control, and line and length were perfect and broke the game wide open for us. After the day he had with the ball, it was always going to be his day [on him hitting the winning runs].”

It’s not the first time Afghanistan have caused controversy at the tournament.

At the 2020 under-19 World Cup, Afghan spin bowler Noor Ahmad, desperate for a breakthrough, Mankaded Pakistan batsman Mohammad Huraira for 64.

Afghanistan captain Farhan Zakhil sheepishly conceded after that match, “To be honest, it was not in the spirit of the game.”







