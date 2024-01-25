India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifty runs during the first day of their first test cricket against England in Hyderabad. Photo / AP

Stumps, day one

England 246 (Ben Stokes 70)

India 119-1 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 76*)

Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 76 helped India to dominate England on day one Thursday of the first test.

India reached 119-1 at stumps after England was bowled out for 246.

Ravichandran Ashwin finished with 3-68 in 21 overs, and Axar Patel took 2-33 in 13 overs.

England captain Ben Stokes scored 70 off 88 balls to save the innings after opting to bat.

By lunch, England’s top three batters were back in the pavilion and 108 runs were on the board. England then slumped to 155-7.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow added 13 more runs to their fourth-wicket stand — a total of 61 — when Patel broke through by bowling Bairstow on 37 off a sharply turning delivery. Root followed suit four overs later on 29, top-edging a sweep to short fine leg.

Stokes came to the rescue again by manoeuvring the innings well with the lower order.

He added 38 runs for the eighth wicket with Tom Hartley, the debutant who made 23 including two fours and a six before Ravindra Jadeja bowled him.

The late-order runs allowed England to cross 200 and reach tea at 215-8. In the final session, Stokes teed off and was particularly harsh on Jadeja, who finished with 3-88 in 18 overs.

The skipper reached 50 off 69 balls. Overall, he hit three sixes and six fours. Jasprit Bumrah bowled him to end the innings in the 65th over.

Jaiswal then showcased his version of Bazball by smacking Hartley for two sixes in his first over, including one off the spinner’s first ball in test cricket.

Playing his first test on home soil, Jaiswal smacked his way to a 47-ball half-century as he put on 80 off 75 balls with captain Rohit Sharma.

Sharma was happy to watch from the other end, scoring 24 off 27 balls. Hartley was taken for 0-63 in nine overs.

England seemed to be in a hurry to get some wickets before stumps, and ended up burning all three of its reviews within 13.2 overs. Its only success came in the 13th over, when Sharma holed out off Jack Leach.

Shubman Gill was with Jaiswal at stumps on 14 not out.

Virat Kohli withdrew from the first two tests for personal issues. It leaves a major hole in the India middle order in terms of runs and experience as its batting lineup transitions.

- AP



