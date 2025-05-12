Legendary India batter Virat Kohli has announced his immediate retirement from test cricket.
The 36-year-old made the announcement on his Instagram page, and his decision comes days after Rohit Sharma, who succeeded Kohli as skipper, also retired from the red-ball format and a month before India start a five-match test series in England.
Kohli made his test debut in 2011 and hit 30 hundreds and 31 fifties, with a highest score of 254 not out.
He played 123 tests for India and scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85.
“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in test cricket.