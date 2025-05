Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

12 May, 2025 08:02 AM 2 mins to read

Virat Kohli. Photo / Photosport.

Legendary India batter Virat Kohli has announced his immediate retirement from test cricket.

The 36-year-old made the announcement on his Instagram page, and his decision comes days after Rohit Sharma, who succeeded Kohli as skipper, also retired from the red-ball format and a month before India start a five-match test series in England.

Kohli made his test debut in 2011 and hit 30 hundreds and 31 fifties, with a highest score of 254 not out.

He played 123 tests for India and scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85.

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in test cricket.