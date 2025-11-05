Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Williams treated for ‘drug addiction’

Former Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams is being treated for drug addiction and will not play for the country again. Photo / Getty Images

Former Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams is being treated for drug addiction and will not play for the country again, the national cricket board has said.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirmed the 39-year-old all-rounder had made himself unavailable and would not be selected again.

Williams had recently withdrawn on the eve of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 in Harare.

“During an internal investigation to understand the reasons for his unavailability, Williams disclosed that he has been struggling with drug addiction and has voluntarily entered rehabilitation,” ZC continued.

“A review of Williams’ record indicates a history of disciplinary issues and repeated unavailability, which has impacted team preparations and performance.