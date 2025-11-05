Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Williams treated for ‘drug addiction’

“While ZC commends him for seeking rehabilitation, withdrawal from team commitments under circumstances involving potential testing raises serious concerns regarding professional and ethical standards.
“After careful consideration, ZC has concluded that Williams will no longer be considered for national selection.”
Williams has played 273 matches for Zimbabwe across all formats in an international career spanning two decades, but ZC confirmed that his contract will not be renewed beyond the end of 2025.
Since making his international debut in 2005, Williams has scored nearly 9000 runs and taken more than 150 wickets across all formats for Zimbabwe.
“ZC sincerely acknowledges and appreciates his immense contribution to Zimbabwean cricket over the past two decades,” the board said.
“Williams has played a pivotal role in some of the most significant moments in our recent history, leaving a lasting legacy both on and off the field. ZC wishes him strength in his recovery, and every success in his future endeavours.”
- Agence France-Presse