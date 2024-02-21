European Cricket offers a unique spectacle. Photo / Twitter

Spanish batter Muhammad Babar has left players, commentators and punters stunned after plundering back-to-back sixes while swinging his bat with just one hand.

During a five-match T10 series in the European Cricket League - Spain were set 117 to chase by the Czech Republic.

Babar made short work of the total, hitting 83 not out off just 26 balls including nine sixes and five fours to give the Spaniards a 5-0 series whitewash with 17 balls remaining.

But it was two deliveries in particular that Babar dealt with with such contempt that had the commentators running out of adjectives.

Spain were sitting at 97/1 in the seventh over and Babar was looking to finish off the chase in style. Out of nowhere he launched a big shot, opting to swing with one hand. The ball was skied but fortunately for the Spaniard fell clear of the fielders.

Babar’s bat went nearly as far as the ball, leaving his hand and flying end over end to also fall clear of the fielders.

“Have you seen anything like this?” the commentator said. “Muhammad Babar goes for a one-handed shot and he’s going to get two.”

But that was nothing compared to what came next.

Babar clearly felt as though the shot needed a little refining so loaded up another and this time sent the ball over the fence for six.

“Would you believe it? Babar is in the house,” the commentator exclaimed . “He tried it once and got it wrong — the bat went flying out of his hand — and this time he does it.

“That is incredible. Muhammad Babar has just smashed a one-handed six. Crazy stuff.”

The commentator was then sent into delirium when the next delivery was tonked even further - again one-handed.

“I can’t believe this, oh I can’t believe it,” the commentator screamed. “He has done it again.

“This is sensational. Babar is playing with them like he’s playing with the kids — this is international cricket.”

Technically, yes, that is correct.



