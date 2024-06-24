Former District Commander John Price accused of bullying, another foggy morning disrupts Auckland flights and Princess Anne sustains minor injuries. Video / NZ Herald

England spinner Shoaib Bashir made unwanted history when he conceded 38 runs in a single over in an English county championship match.

The 20-year-old Bashir, playing for Worcestershire, was put away for five straight sixes by England teammate Dan Lawrence, playing for Surrey.

The sixth ball of Bashir’s over was sent so far down the leg side that it went for five wides, and there was worse to follow for Bashir when he overstepped with his next delivery, giving away a no-ball — and therefore two runs — along with a single for Lawrence.

With Lawrence off strike, Bashir actually managed a dot ball with his last delivery.

DAN LAWRENCE HAS JUST TAKEN 38 OFF AN OVER pic.twitter.com/QCzsWNaRUI — Vitality County Championship (@CountyChamp) June 24, 2024

It tied the most expensive over in County Championship history. Alex Tudor also conceded 38 runs for Surrey against Lancashire in 1998, with former England allrounder Andrew Flintoff hitting 34 of the runs on that occasion.

It was only the 12th first-class match for Bashir, who made his England test debut on the tour of India in February and March.



