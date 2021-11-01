Darfield and Cheviot dominant in latest round of country cricket

The Cheviot Magpies made the most of batting first against Oxford-Rangiora at Mainpower Oval on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Strong wins for Darfield and Cheviot cemented their places at the top of country cricket at the weekend, while Oxford-Rangiora and Lincoln remained rooted at the bottom.

At Mainpower Oval, the young and talented Cheviot Magpies dominated the winless Oxford-Rangiora in round five of the CRV Ambreed Country Premier One Day 2021/22 competition on Saturday.

On a batsman-friendly first-class track, Cheviot made the most of winning the toss, racking up 237/4 in their allotted 45 overs.

After openers Ted Whelan and Harrison Darling put on 50 for the first wicket, Archie Redfern, who's been one of the early season competition standouts, top-scored with an unbeaten 73 runs off 85 balls. He was well-supported by Harry Fitzpatrick (42 off 42) before Angus Sidey finished the innings with a quickfire 33 not out.

Only young spin duo Jack Sail and Nathan Cook had any joy with the ball for Oxford-Rangiora, taking all four wickets between them.

In reply, Oxford-Rangiora never really threatened the total, losing steady wickets, with David Fulton performing his usual middle-order mainstay and earning a half century.

Sam Fleming smashed a rapid 45 but eventually his side fell to a 52-run defeat, with Redfern capping off a fine day, snaring four wickets.

Darfield dismantled a disappointing Sefton by 127 runs at Darfield Domain after scoring 214 in their first innings.

Tom Dempster top-scored with 59, while others contributed through the innings, where Sefton tried eight bowlers, with varying levels of success. Jeff Jones was again the pick of the Seals' bowlers, grabbing three more wickets to add to his impressive October tally.

Sefton crumbled in the chase, with just Amandep Arora (33 off 38) displaying much hope, and they were bundled all out in 26 overs, falling to the heavy defeat.

Darfield paceman Zak Foulkes grabbed four wickets, while Will Greenslade grabbed three cheap ones.

At Lincoln Domain, Southbrook scrapped to a much-needed win over the cellar-dwelling home side.

Six Lincoln batsmen got starts but none passed 25 as they were restricted to 169 runs in 44.1 overs.

Handy contributions from Bevan Rich (40 off 94), Shanan Stewart (30 off 50), Gus Mowat (31 off 30), and Luan Blom (18 not out) saw the 'Brook earn the hard-fought four-wicket win with two overs to spare.

Leeston-Southbridge beat Ohoka by four wickets at Leeston Park on a day that neither side's big guns fired.

Bundled out for 130, Ohoka tried hard but failed to defend the low total, with the combined side claiming the win in the 35th over, thanks to an unbeaten 46-run partnership between James Coull and Dougald Munro.

Weedons had the bye.

Short scorecards:

Cheviot 237/4 (A Redfern 73no, H Fitzpatrick 42, T Whelan 37, A Sidey 33no; J Sail 2/46, N Cook 2/53)

Beat Oxford-Rangiora 185 (D Fulton 54, S Fleming 45; A Redfern 4/19, C Sidey 4/24, S Burnett 2/28).

Darfield 214 (T Dempster 59, N Gilbert 29, R Hughes 28; L Taylor 3/18, J Jones 3/25)

Beat Sefton 87 (A Arora 33; Z Foulkes 4/29, W Greenslade 3/13).

Lincoln 169 (N Lerm 25, T Holland 24, R Clark 23, A Gulati 21; W Baker 3/33, W Shun 3/34)

Lost to Southbrook 171/6 (B Rich 40, G Mowat 31, S Stewart 30; T Holland 2/30).

Ohoka 130 (M Burns 25, N Court 21; T Field 3/16, T Gruijters 2/18, D Munro 2/27)

Lost to Leeston-Southbridge 132/6 (J Coull 43no, D Munro 23no, B Hill 23; A Hamilton 2/22).