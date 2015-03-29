Captain Michael Clarke, David Warner, Brad Haddin and Pat Cummins celebrate after Australia wins the World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

The dream died hard for New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last night.

It went wrong from the first, superb over from Mitchell Starc and, with too few runs to work with, it was Australia's crown to claim in a canter before a record Australian crowd of more than 93,013.

In the end the margin was seven wickets, but any suggestion this campaign was some sort of gallant failure is wrong. The New Zealand players took their people on a fabulous six-week ride only to get a flat tyre on the final kilometre.

Victory is theirs: Australia's champions hold aloft the cup at the MCG. Photo / Getty Images

Australia's captain Michael Clarke, left, leaves the world stage a champion. Photo / Getty Images

Australia were simply too good, got their revenge for the one-wicket loss at Eden Park and nailed a convincing fifth world crown. The disappointment for New Zealand was that they were unable to be truly competitive.

Lose having given a good account is one thing; sadly for New Zealand they were off their game - or perhaps more accurately Australia rocked them so far off stride in the first 10 overs that they could find no way back.

Further signs that it was not to be New Zealand's day came early in Australia's chase for a wholly inadequate 183.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult both beat the bat repeatedly early but New Zealand needed every bit of good fortune on offer.

David Warner edged Southee straight through where second slip had been one ball earlier; Steven Smith had a ball from Matt Henry roll slowly back onto his stumps; Martin Guptill could not get a hand on a fierce Michael Clarke slash to his right at gully; Dan Vettori was hobbling in the outfield before marking out his runup. No rubs of the green went New Zealand's way.

NZ captain Brendon McCullum and his team after losing to Australia. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Black Caps bowler Trent Boult gets the wicket of Australian Aaron Finch. Photo / Brett Phibbs

New Zealand captain McCullum was gracious in defeat, saying the tournament had been a "hell of a ride" for his team.

"We ran into an outstanding team and full credit, they are deserving champions," he said. "They were outstanding in this World Cup and thoroughly deserved to win."

McCullum admitted he was caught short in the game's first over when he was bowled by the man of the tournament, Starc.

"It was a good one. It all unfolded not as we'd planned but I thought we got ourselves back into the game. I still thought at 180 we dared to dream. If a couple of things had gone our way who knows what would have happened."

Australian captain Michael Clarke ended his ODI days with 74 and took the applause a final time in yellow and green.

McCullum's decision to bat first was the assertive play. The pitch was good, the sun was out and it deprived Australia of their preferred course of action.

But it depended on McCullum, Guptill and Kane Williamson getting in and away. That trio were whisked away with 39 on the board and only Grant Elliott prospered from there with a fine, organised 83.

Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Black Caps batsman Grant Elliott in action against Australia. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The first over showed how important McCullum is to this team. He sets the tone, gets the innings off and running, even if not necessarily making a pile of runs himself.

''Brendon McCullum has done an incredible job leading the New Zealand team,'' Shane Watson said.

But last night he didn't look comfortable. The shot he played, and missed, to be dismissed didn't convince.

"There were plenty of nerves but it was a plan we've been working on with (bowling coach) Craig McDermott for a couple of days and it was nice to see it come off,'' said Starc of the key McCullum wicket. ''It was an amazing feeling."

Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum is bowled by Mitchell Starc. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Black Caps bowler Tim Southee fields the ball. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Williamson looked out of sorts, too. He was unable to get a measure of top quality fast bowling from Starc, Mitchell Johnson and Josh Hazlewood and, as with McCullum and Guptill fell to a poor shot.

Guptill started encouragingly but two of his last 19 balls showed he'd lost direction.

Elliott was something of a surprise pick but was by a distance New Zealand's best batsman, calm, in control and thoroughly deserved a century.

With Taylor, determined and grafting, he put on 111 for the fifth wicket, but Taylor's dismissal to the first ball of the power play at the start of the 36th over started a slide. Seven wickets fell for 33 in 10 overs. Curtains.

Black Caps bowler Matt Henry celebrates the wicket of Australia's David Warner. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Australia's bowling was aggressive, distinctly fast early on - mouthy wicketkeeper Brad Haddin was standing just inside the 30m circle and taking the ball at head height - and you had to wonder if New Zealand's confidence in coping with the crowd and emotion of the occasion was slightly misplaced.

McCullum said he had no regrets about the tournament. "This is the greatest stage you can ask for, it's what you do the hard work for and sacrifices you make.

"We had the opportunity to go on this ride and forged some memories and friendships which will last forever.

"It is something we are immensely proud of. We walk away from this tournament with our heads held high."

There's no question his side's impact on this cup has been substantial.