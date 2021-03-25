Cricket: Huntley 1st XI aims to be in National Primary School Cup contention again

Westmere's Hunter Lithgow finished the tournament as top scorer on 133 runs, with scores of 62 not out,50 not out and 21. Photo / Supplied 250321WCSup01.JPG

Huntley School 1st XI will go on to represent Whanganui in the CD qualifiers for the National

Primary School Cup after winning the Pak'nSave Cup over the weekend.

This year the Pak'nSave Cup for cricket featured six teams and traditional powerhouse Huntley entered both their first and second elevens joining Whanganui Intermediate School, St Georges, Hunterville and new contender Westmere.

Huntley 1st XI and Westmere both topped their groups to set up a David and Goliath final on Monday afternoon with Huntley prevailing, chasing down Westmere's 98 run total in 13.4 overs.

Standout performers for the tournament were Westmere's Hunter Lithgow, who finished the

tournament's top scorer on 133 runs, with scores of 62*, 50* and 21.

William Revell and Hamish Cranstone put on an unbeaten 200-run stand for Huntley against St Georges with scores of 80* and 92* respectively. Ethan Toy of WIS posted the tournament's top score of 94* and Hugo Kennedy of Hunterville finished top wicket taker with eight scalps.