New Zealand's captain Kane 'Willamson' plays a shot. Photosport

This Willamson guy is only Kane Williamson, captain of the New Zealand cricket team. He joins the list of famous players who have had their names misspelled on their own jerseys.

Willamson turned up during the T20 match against Bangladesh in Napier, just as a basketballer called Eric Beldsoe played for the Phoenix Suns last year, when most people know him as Eric Bledsoe.

Even teams and cities get dealt to. Something went horribly wrong for the Milwaukee Bears during a Negro Leagues baseball tribute three years ago, when manager Ron Roenicke's reproduction uniform created Milwakuee. And San Francisco turned into San Francicso when Eugenio Velez played for the Giants in 2010.

Okay, some names are a bit of a mouthful. But Anderson? The Manchester United midfielder was Andesron against Everton in 2012. Manchester United have a history of this, the victims including the outrageously famous David Beckam, more commonly known as Beckham except during the 1997 Charity Shield game at Wembley. Or is that Wombley?

Back to the cricket. The reasonably famous Aussie fast bowler Glenn McGrath became Glenn McGarth for a night, against New Zealand in Sydney in 2004.