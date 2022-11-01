Black Caps captain Kane Williamson was accused of cheating during a catch controversy in the loss to England.

England came out guns blazing in their must-win T20 World Cup clash against New Zealand on Tuesday night at the Gabba.

Openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler put the foot on the accelerator from the opening ball as they put the Kiwi bowling attack to the sword.

But controversy reigned in the fifth over with England sitting at 0/45. The third delivery of Mitchell Santner’s second over was cut in the air from Buttler, with Kane Williamson diving and claiming a stunning catch.

Buttler began to walk off as the umpires came together to discuss if the catch had been taken. Williamson gestured to the umpires he had fumbled, but ultimately held onto the catch.

Replays instantly showed the ball had bobbled out of Williamson’s hands and hit the turf before the Kiwi star clutched the ball to his chest.

Kane Williamson's dropped catch. Photo / Sky Sport

Buttler walked back to the crease and as he did Williamson offered up a small apology which the English opener appeared to wave off with a smile.

Fans watching the contest weren’t happy with Williamson claiming the catch despite him offering up an apology after replays showed he didn’t hold on, with some suggesting England were cheated out of a run.

England have been cheated of a run there. Always something with these Kiwis. — daniel norcross (@norcrosscricket) November 1, 2022

I’m not sure Kane Williamson can possibly think he caught that. It wasn’t in any part of his hand when it bounced — Tyrone Marshall (@TyMarshall_MEN) November 1, 2022

Buttler and Hales continued on their merry way, pushing their partnership to 81 before Satner removed the dangerous Hales shortly after he secured his half century.

If being dropped once wasn’t enough, Buttler was put down in the 12th over on 41 after a pull shot went straight to Daryl Mitchell.

What should have been a fairly easy catch was dropped and hit the turf as the English skipper survived once again.

Buttler made the Kiwis pay in devastating fashion, plundering 65 more runs after Williamson’s catch hit the turf.

He had to depart after trying to pinch a quick single, ultimately stranded and run out by Williamson.

England ended their innings on 6/179, leaving New Zealand a monstrous run tally needing nine runs per over if they’re to secure the win.

The situation is simple for England in this contest, they simply must win to secure their place in the next stages of the T20 World Cup. Lose and their fate lies in Australia’s hands.