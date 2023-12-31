Mitchell Santner leaves the field as the rain arrives at Bay Oval. Photo / Getty Images

The Black Caps have edged the third and final T20 to square the series against Bangladesh.

After dismissing the tourists for 110 in Mount Maunganui, a calamitous runout saw New Zealand stumble to 49-5 in their chase, before Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner began a recovery mission.

The pair appeared to be cruising to the target when the forecast rain arrived at Bay Oval, cutting short the innings on 95-5 and leaving the hosts 16 runs away from their target.

With the crowd quickly emptying from the venue and no end to the rain in sight, the match was soon called off as the Black Caps won by 17 runs on the DLS method.

After defeat in game one on Wednesday night before game two was rained out, New Zealand needed a win to share the series. The teams also squared a two-match test series in Bangladesh before the Black Caps edged the ODIs at home.

