Mark Chapman checks on Finn Allen after a bizarre runout. Photo / Getty Images

The Black Caps’ hopes of saving the T20 series against Bangladesh were hindered by a calamitous runout.

After dismissing the tourists for 110 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand fell to 38-3 before disaster struck in the seventh over.

Opener Finn Allen punched a Mustafizur Rahman delivery to deep cover and set off for what should have been a straightforward two with partner Mark Chapman.

But with both batters caught ball-watching as they looked to complete the second run, the pair collided in the middle of the pitch. Allen tumbled to the ground and Chapman was sent staggering backwards, caught well short when the the throw arrived at the bowler’s end.

The mishap initially appeared to have been compounded by an injury for Allen but the opener was able to continue as Chapman headed back to the pavilion.

The Black Caps eventually triumphed to square the series after rain arrived and ended their innings.

