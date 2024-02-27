Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps

Neil Wagner’s retirement: Committed bowler summed up remarkable era for Black Caps

Winston Aldworth
By
3 mins to read
Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner announces retirement from international cricket. Video / New Zealand Cricket

The defining mental image of the past decade or so of Kiwi cricketing strength hasn’t featured one of the marquee stars. It’s not Brendon McCullum assaulting bowlers with a baseball slug through covers, nor is

