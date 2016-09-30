Kane Williamson is out of the second test with a viral illness. Picture / AP

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second test against India in Kolkata with a viral illness.



Ross Taylor will return to captain the side in his absence, with Henry Nicholls the likely candidate to bat at No.3.



Williamson is suffering a fever and is described as "dehydrated". He has been rushed into quarantine.



The 26-year-old did not train with the side yesterday.

The news is devastating given Williamson ability to play spin, which will be a crucial component to the New Zealand test plan after the 197-run loss to India in Kanpur.

Williamson averages 51.05 from 53 tests and delivered an aggregate of 100 runs in the first match.

Nicholls looks set to earn his seventh cap. He averages 27.62 but showed application in his last test against South Africa at Centurion by top scoring with innings of 36 and 76.

In addition, off spinner Jeetan Patel had his initial flight cancelled from England but is expected to gain his 20th cap and first since January 2013.