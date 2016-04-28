Kane Williamson has been named Wisden's Cricketer of the Year.

New Zealand cricket has confirmed Kane Williamson as the Black Caps captain in all three formats.

The 25-year-old has been a member of the Black Caps since 2010 and has already led the side in 36 short-form games, while earning widespread praise for his captaincy during the recent ICC World Twenty20 in India.

He is the 34th captain to skipper the New Zealand team in any full international format, and is poised to become the country's 29th Test captain - dating back to Tom Lowry in 1930.

NZC CEO David White said Williamson was the right man to lead the team forward.

"Kane has been a leader within the team for a long time now and already shown himself to be an extremely capable captain," said Mr White.

"He's respected by his peers and the wider cricket community for his professional approach both on and off the field, and has a superb cricket brain.

"His drive to see the team succeed and his passion for the game are what you look for in a leader. He's ready for the role and will only continue to grow."

Williamson, who is currently in India playing in the IPL, said it was a challenge he was looking forward to, but one he knew he wouldn't face without a great deal of support.

"It's certainly an honour. I've really enjoyed my time spent as captain and believe this team can achieve a lot," said Williamson.

"I'm lucky to have a number of experienced players around me for support and will certainly look to utilise this. We're all striving for the same thing and that's to represent New Zealand with pride and win cricket games."

Williamson also singled out the work done by predecessor Brendon McCullum, and praising the environment inside the changing-room.

"I've certainly learnt a lot from Brendon, as has everyone who has played with him.

"The culture that he and Mike have cultivated has been a huge part of this team's success in recent times. We not only have good players, but good people too and that certainly makes any captain's job easier."

The Black Caps next tour will be of Africa in July-August, with the BLACKCAPS scheduled to play two tests in both Zimbabwe and South Africa.