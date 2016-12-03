New Zealand captain Kane Williamson laid down a rallying call to his team on the eve of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground tomorrow.

Not a man given to bold pronouncements, Williamson felt moved to emphasise his belief in what his team are capable of as they set out to defend a trophy which matters perhaps more to New Zealanders than it does to their opponents.

''The focus for us is to play our best cricket and if we do that we know we can beat anyone," Williamson said.

While the buildup to game one has been rocky for Australia, New Zealand seem to have settled into their work well.

Australia have had the major distraction of having one player, Glenn Maxwell, give another, Matt Wade a verbal slap, which led to a fine being meted out to the allrounder.

There's also the small matter of having lost their last five ODIs, albeit with a weakened team in South Africa.

But quick bowler Mitchell Starc is back - 56 ODIs, 110 wickets at 19.61 testament to his damaging capabilities - as is another speedster in Pat Cummins.

Australia are buoyant, they are No 1 and ready to put some hurt on opponents who hold the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.

''They've got quality players in their lineup," Smith said. ''They have dangerous players up top, and some experience in the bowling lineup, with guys like (Tim) Southee and (Trent) Boult and a bit of pace in this young fellow I've heard about, (Lockie) Ferguson."

But will Ferguson get a start tomorrow?

The uncapped Auckland quick might be thrown in; then again management are being coy and he didn't bowl in the nets this afternoon.

''Yeah (he's) a one in 14 chance I suppose," Williamson grinned.

''He's an exciting player and he's done really well this season. He bowls quick so he's a nice addition to the squad."

He also whistled ''a couple of messages" past his captain's nose in the nets.

''He bowled really nicely," Williamson said. "He bowls quick. It's what you want to face and it was fantastic preparation. The Australians will do the same."

New Zealand seem to have two courses of action in their selection: they will have to omit one fast bowler but they might leave out two, say Ferguson and Matt Henry, and play allrounders Jimmy Neesham - who fielded in the slips at training, with Ross Taylor missing - and Colin de Grandhomme, and two spinners, Mitch Santner and Todd Astle.

Sydney has form for helping spinners and if you're going to play legspinner Astle, this would seem to be the most likely location in the series. Then again, if they play three seamers, Astle is vulnerable.

New Zealand must ensure their sixth bowling option is more than simply someone who can deliver three overs in a jam. New Zealand should be able to bat low whoever they leave out.

Judging from net practice yesterday, batsman Henry Nicholls looks like one of three to miss out.

Australia, who released uncapped allrounder Hilton Cartwright from their squad back to state cricket today, have a strong ODI record at home, whatever their recent test results. They remain No 1 in the format and don't like the idea of opponents holding silverware they reckon should be in their cabinet at Cricket Australia.

New Zealand haven't played at the SCG for seven years, although it's their 22nd ODI on the iconic ground. A crowd of around 25,000 is anticipated at the 48,000 capacity ground. The forecast is good.

Forget the South African test and ODI beatings; Australia will be pumped up, in their backyard and after a rough few weeks keen to take it out on New Zealand.

Australia v New Zealand

First ODI, Sydney, 4.30pm start tomorrow

Australia: (from) Steve Smith ©, David Warner, Aaron Finch, George Bailey, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, James Faulkner, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins.

New Zealand: (from) Kane Williamson ©, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling, Mitch Santner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.