India are seeking a third Champions Trophy after previously winning the tournament in 2002 (shared with Sri Lanka after the final was washed out) and 2013, beating England in the final.

New Zealand won the second edition in 2000 when it was called the ICC KnockOut Trophy, winning the final against India in Nairobi by four wickets courtesy of a match-winning 102 not out from Chris Cairns.

India v New Zealand - last five results

India have won the last six ODIs against the Black Caps going back to 2023, with five of those matches being in India. Before the start of that losing run, New Zealand had a five-game win streak over India. The last clash between the two sides was the group match in Dubai, which India won.

The Black Caps have never won an ODI at Dubai International Stadium. Before the tournament, which is being hosted by Pakistan, the Black Caps only played their twice previously - a defeat to Pakistan in 2014 following by a rained out game four years later.

On the flip side, India have never lost an ODI at Dubai International Stadium. They have a near perfect record at the UAE ground, with nine wins and one tie (against Afghanistan in 2018). Four of those nine victories have come at this tournament.

March 2, 2025 - India beat Black Caps by 44 runs

Nov 15, 2023 - India beat Black Caps by 70 runs

Oct 22, 2023 - India beat Black Caps by four wickets

Jan 24, 2023 - India beat Black Caps by 90 runs

Jan 21, 2023 - India beat Black Caps by eight wickets

Squads

New Zealand XI to face India (likely):

Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O’Rourke.

Matt Henry is currently questionable for the game after sustaining a shoulder injury during the Black Caps' semifinal win over South Africa.

India XI to face New Zealand (likely):

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

How to watch

For live updates, go to nzherald.co.nz/sport. Sky Sport will have live TV coverage on Sky Sport 1 from 9.30pm.

TAB odds for India v New Zealand

India $1.40

New Zealand $2.85

What the players are saying

Mitchell Santner

“I guess finals cricket is different, but for us what we have been doing to get us to this point has been good,” Santner said on his arrival in Dubai.

“But obviously we have come against a good side, who have played all their games in Dubai and know that surface and we will be better for the run we had the other day against them.

“Obviously, the surface will dictate a little bit of how we want to operate. Will be slower than what we got in Lahore, might be more of a scrap.”



