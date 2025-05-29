Advertisement
David Trist, former Black Caps coach dies aged 77

NZ Herald
Black Caps coach David Trist talking to the side in 2001. Photo / Photosport

Former Black Caps coach David Trist, who managed the side to Champions Trophy victory in 2000, has died.

He was 77.

“NZC is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of former Black Caps coach David Trist, who died in Christchurch yesterday, aged 77,” New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

