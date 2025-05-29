David Trist, former Black Caps coach dies aged 77

Black Caps coach David Trist talking to the side in 2001. Photo / Photosport

Former Black Caps coach David Trist, who managed the side to Champions Trophy victory in 2000, has died.

He was 77.

“NZC is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of former Black Caps coach David Trist, who died in Christchurch yesterday, aged 77,” New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

“A former Canterbury and New Zealand pace bowler, David coached the Black Caps from 1999 to 2001, during which time they won the ICC Champions Trophy in Nairobi. NZC extends its heartfelt condolences to David’s family and friends.”

As Auckland coach, Trist replaced Steve Rixon as New Zealand coach, his first assignment being a three test series in India which the hosts won 1-0.