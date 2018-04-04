Trent Boult has taken out the two major honours tonight at the New Zealand Cricket awards.

Boult was named as the test player of the year as well as claiming the supreme award, the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for player of the year.

It was Boult's first time winning both awards, being recognised for his superb form throughout the 2017-2018 New Zealand cricket season.

The 28-year-old took 77 wickets across all formats, including 25 scalps at 20.9 in the test arena. His prolific production saw him become the sixth New Zealander to take 200 test wickets, and was the sixth fastest from any country to bring up 100 ODI wickets.

Boult was also named in the ICC Men's ODI Team of 2017, but was pipped for the New Zealand ODI player of the year by Ross Taylor.

Taylor claimed the award for the third time, having averaged 78 over the last year, capped off by his match-winning unbeaten 181 against England last month. Taylor also received the Redpath Cup for first-class batting.

Also doing the double was Sophie Devine, who took out the women's ODI and Twenty20 player of the year awards. Devine averaged 55 with the bat in ODIs and 31 in T20s, while also taking 15 wickets across the two formats.

The similarly big-hitting Colin Munro was named as the men's Twenty20 player of the year, after a season where he averaged 52 at a blistering strike rate of 182. Munro smoked two centuries in the past year, becoming the first player to ever reach three tons in the format.

Neil Wagner won the Winsor Cup for First-Class bowling for the second year in a row, while Anton Devcich was named as the Super Smash player of the year after leading Northern Districts to their first title since the 2013-2014 season.

The women's domestic awards were swept by Auckland, with Maddy Green claiming the Ruth Martin Cup for batting, while Holly Huddleston took out the Phyl Blackler Cup for bowling.

Northern Districts' Pat Malcon received the Bert Sutcliffe Medal for Outstanding Services to Cricket, having dedicated more than 20 years to the game. In his time with Northern Districts Malcon has covered a range of roles, including grassroots development and player development, as well as serving as a selector. Malcon has also been involved in the development of Cook Island cricket and has been a key figure in the development of the Northern Maori programmes.

Award Winners



Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for Player of the Year: Trent Boult

Men's Test International Player of the Year: Trent Boult

Men's ODI International Player of the Year: Ross Taylor

Women's ODI Player of the Year: Sophie Devine

Men's T20 International Player of the Year: Colin Munro

Women's T20 Player of the Year: Sophie Devine

Winsor Cup (First-Class Bowling): Neil Wagner

Redpath Cup (First-Class Batting): Ross Taylor

Super Smash Player of the Year: Anton Devcich

Ruth Martin Cup (domestic batting): Maddy Green

Phyl Blackler Cup (domestic bowling): Holly Huddleston

Bert Sutcliffe Medal for Outstanding Services to Cricket: Pat Malcon



NZC's Annual Development and Services award winners



Secondary School Girls' Young Cricketer of the Year: Bella Armstrong, Epsom Girls' Grammar School

Secondary School Boys' First XI Cup Young Cricketer of the Year: Ben Hartland, Christchurch Boys' High School and Ben Lockrose, Otago Boys' High School

Club of the Year: Queenstown Cricket Club

Volunteer of the Year: Brendan Marshall, West Coast Cricket Club

Official of the Year: Bob Bruhns, Mid Canterbury

Cricket Development Officer of the Year: James Carr, Southland Cricket Association

Best Female Engagement Strategy: The Northern Premier League, Northern Districts Cricket Association

Outstanding Contribution and Services to Coaching: Ian Gordon for services to Eastbourne Cricket Club and to Hutt Districts Cricket Club

Outstanding Contribution to Cricket: Peter Devlin, Canterbury Country

Sir Jack Newman Award: Malcolm Benge, Cricket Wellington and Junior Cricket Upper Hutt