Trent Boult celebrates taking an early wicket. Photo / AP

Trent Boult got his international season off to a cracking start at Mumbai in the opening ODI against India.

As superbly as Tom Latham and Ross Taylor batted in their match-winning 200-run stand, the contribution of Northern Districts' swingman Boult with the ball was almost as significant.

The lively left armer removed both openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma with swinging deliveries inside his first 16 balls.

He conceded only seven runs in his first five-over spell before returning later to dismiss MS Dhoni and the threatening Hardik Pandya to finish with outstanding figures of four for 35 off his 10 overs, which included the only maiden of the innings.

Boult was pleased with his performance which helped keep India in check, even though they got to 280 for eight. Without his contribution India may have been out of sight when New Zealand began their chase.

"The new ball was pretty crucial on that surface," Boult said.

"Heat was the main issue. At 1.30 in the afternoon it was always a big ask to come in and bowl with a bit of intensity.

"We knew the new ball was crucial and the guys bowled very well, and put a lot of pressure on them because we knew they'd try to bat deep."

World No 7-ranked ODI bowler Boult admitted he thought the ball might swing more in the sultry conditions. That said, he had the ball going around corners early on against the Indian top order.

"If we can get the side off to a good start, hopefully get them three down inside the first 10 overs, that's always a goal of ours."

New Zealand's seamers weren't averse to dropping in plenty of short balls, and not by accident.

"It's just trying to be a step ahead of the batsmen," he said.

"If you just bowl down the slot and change the pace (it) probably isn't enough in our opinion so we try to use the pitch and bang it in a little bit."

Boult got strong support particularly from spinner Mitch Santner, who was parsimonious conceding just 41 runs from his 10 overs, and finding some turn in the pitch, while Tim Southee took three wickets, albeit expensively at 73 runs off his 10.

Indiaan skipper Virat Kohli was the bowler's chief nemesis with a fine 121. It was his 31st ODI ton, and only Sachin Tendulkar with 49 stands ahead of him in the alltime list.

Virat Kohli's centuries against New Zealand:

105: Guwahati, 2010

123: Napier, 2014

154 not out, Mohali 2016

121: Mumbai 2017