Canterbury Coach Gary Stead. Photo / Photosport

Gary Stead will be the next Black Caps coach, according to a report.

Stead could be announced as early as next week after he was unanimously recommended to the board of New Zealand Cricket, Stuff reports.

According to the report, Stead was the clear choice to succeed Mike Hesson ahead of the other main candidate, Central Stags coach Heinrich Malan.

The 46-year-old Stead was a five test Black Cap and played 101 first-class matches for Canterbury.

After retiring in 2006, he turned to coaching and guided the White Ferns to the 2009 World Cup final, before moving on to the men's Canterbury team in 2012 where he led the team to three Plunket Shield titles.