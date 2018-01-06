Blackcaps captain Kane Williamson celebrates his century during the First One-Day game between Black Caps v Pakistan. Photo / Photosport

Andrew Alderson at the Basin Reserve

New Zealand asserted their authority over Champions Trophy holders Pakistan, posting a 61-run victory via the Duckworth-Lewis method in the opening game of their five-match one-day international series.

Wherever you looked, the hosts' dominance reigned.

Who could blame the visitors? The majority arrived fresh from the more settled climes of the subcontinent and were confronted by a New Zealand brimming with confidence after shellacking the West Indies… and a southerly raging up Adelaide Rd.

The Black Caps' 315 for seven was a record in 28 ODIs at the venue, albeit with only three played since the advent of Twenty20. Such runs on the board were prized after being asked to bat, when the opposition fielders had been buffeted into next week.

Pakistan crumbled to 13 for three inside four overs, a point from which even Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan's 78-run sixth-wicket partnership could not resuscitate them. New Zealand's bowlers and fielders smelt the odour of vulnerability. Pakistan were 166 for six when the rain arrived.

Tim Southee's first over was venomous, trapping Azhar Ali and Babar Azam lbw, both players he singled out as Pakistani batting strengths in the pre-match press conference.

Azhar used his side's review, but Babar needed it. Ball-tracking footage showed the lbw decision against him would have cleared the stumps. Southee added Shoaib Malik to his haul of three wickets for 32.

Fakhar's 82 from 86 balls was the stand-out performance. He will be a key wicket across the series, but requires more support. Once Sarfraz Ahmed exited at 54 for five in the 16th over, the task was daunting.

Any doubt over the pedigree of the New Zealand side, after going undefeated against the West Indies, should be laid to rest on the basis of this proof.

Captain Kane Williamson anchored New Zealand's opening gambit with 115 from 117 balls, his 10th ODI century.

Williamson entered at 83 for one in the 13th over and controlled the innings until he was caught in the 48th with the score 288 for five.

He was backed throughout by handy runs from Colin Munro (58 off 35 balls), Henry Nicholls (50 off 43) and Martin Guptill (48 off 72). The 90-run partnership with Nicholls off 80 balls was probably the most valuable because it maintained the innings' momentum.

Munro's dismissal brought a sight which might become familiar to New Zealand fans during the series. The world's No.1 ODI bowler Hasan Ali unveiled the equivalent of wicket-taking haka with his celebration. He finished as the best of the tourists' bowlers with three for 61 from 10 overs.

The wind across the day was akin to something you imagine sailors face rounding Cape Horn. A couple of plastic bags even made a break for freedom as the innings advanced.

The first victims of the New Zealand innings were the bails. The umpires removed the mantelpieces from both sets of stumps after six overs because winds in excess of 45km/h were blowing them off at regular intervals.

Gusts of 120km/h hit exposed places around Wellington over the day.

In past such occurrences, lead-weighted bails have been used as a deterrent.

Presumably no heavier options – which included the Zing technology that lights them up when disturbed - were available.

The bails' spell retired hurt ended after the second drinks break.