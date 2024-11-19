Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps
live

Live updates: Black Caps v Sri Lanka third ODI

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Michael Bracewell during the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Photo / Photosport

Michael Bracewell during the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Photo / Photosport

Live updates of the third ODI between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka.

The Black Caps are looking to end the series in a high after defeats in the opening two matches.


Save

Latest from Black Caps