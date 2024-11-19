Home / Sport / Cricket / Black CapsliveLive updates: Black Caps v Sri Lanka third ODINZ Herald19 Nov, 2024 08:30 AMQuick ReadSaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditMichael Bracewell during the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Photo / PhotosportMichael Bracewell during the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Photo / PhotosportLive updates of the third ODI between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka.The Black Caps are looking to end the series in a high after defeats in the opening two matches.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInReddit