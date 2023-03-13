Given the implausible voyage taken to their last two victories, the Black Caps would’ve been forgiven for feeling a little seasick.

But as they followed a one-run win over England with a two-wicket triumph against Sri Lanka, the collective mood was as serene as the Avon River — and reflective of one man.

Kane Williamson backed up his match-saving century at the Basin Reserve with a match-winning ton at Hagley Oval, ending unbeaten on 121 and sprawled on the pitch after barely scoring the winning run from the final ball of the test.

His heroics in fading light last night completed an unlikely chase of 285, stunning those watching while surprising none of those around him.

“The guys were reasonably calm throughout the day,” said skipper Tim Southee. “As long as we had someone like Kane at the crease, the guys were very trusting in what he was going to do.

“I like to think I’m a reasonably calm person, and it’s a pretty calm group as well. When we’ve got one of our best players ever out there playing like that, it makes it easier.”

That ease under duress is understandable: Williamson now boasts the second-highest batting average in test wins, his mark of 79.12 bettered only by Don Bradman.

The 32-year-old has scored a double-century and two tons in his last three series, each big innings asking diverse questions that Williamson answered as swiftly as he flicks off his pads.

“He just loves it,” Southee said. “He’s a world-class player and I think world-class players are able to perform in different conditions and different situations. He’s done that for his whole career — even when he was young, he was the guy you leaned on.

“I think we saw his class with that last boundary, it was an unbelievable shot to beat two fielders to the boundary on the big side.”

That shot came when the Black Caps needed five runs from the final three deliveries of a gripping test that was once in Sri Lanka’s hands and, after a wet fifth morning, in those of the groundstaff.

Losing half a day to rain could have halted the hosts’ chase before it really began; a 285-run target had been surpassed by New Zealand only twice before in test history.

Kane Williamson completes the winning run - barely. Photo / photosport.nz

But even as the required rate quickly climbed above a run a ball and stayed there until the end, Williamson remained calm.

He remained calm while scratching for runs and surviving a nick behind on 33, and the disposition didn’t change after player-of-the match Daryl Mitchell departed for 81 to curtail a 142-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Receiving limited contribution from his lower-order partners, Williamson wasn’t flustered when eight runs were required from the last over, nor when Matt Henry was run out from the third delivery.

A boundary essential, the former skipper rocked back in his crease and carved Asitha Fernando through point. The ball precisely evaded two converging fielders to find the rope, reducing the target to one.

Sri Lanka’s subsequent plan was simple. “We had a rough idea they were going to go short,” said Southee, “and just knew Kane had to get some bat on it.”

As Fernando sent down an unplayable bouncer to leave one ball determining the match, the other end was occupied by a man with one intact hamstring.

Neil Wagner was unable to bowl on day four, owing to the muscle tear in his leg and bulging disc in his back. Already ruled out of the second test, he could still bat in the first — and scamper through for a match-winning bye when Williamson waved at another short ball.

“It just shows you how much this side means to him,” Southee said of Wagner, hero at the Basin Reserve. “He’s been a massive player for us for a long time; it just means so much to him. And there was no stopping him — he was out there. It takes a lot to stop Wags.”

The same, suddenly, could be said of the Black Caps. Without a win in seven tests, they have now pulled off two of their most remarkable conquests in consecutive matches.

To celebrate — a fortnight ago having taken their traditional limo trip up Mt Victoria — Southee suggested “punting on the Avon”.

The tranquility offered by that river, for certain ship-steadying centurions, would be rather appropriate.