“We’ve had a break-in. We’ve lost our cameras and we won’t be able to broadcast via the Talksport cricket YouTube channel today. There will be audio but no pictures.

“We’ve had nothing but hospitality the customary New Zealand way all week, but sadly this is bad news to wake up to.”

Harmison said: “We’ve come here this morning, walked across the field, bounced over thinking it’d be another brilliant day of test cricket, filling the audience hopefully with excitement and joy, but unfortunately there’s nothing we can do about it.

“It’s out of our control that we can’t bring you pictures from this great venue.”

He hadn’t lost his sense of humour though, after New Zealand dropped six catches on the second day which saw England reach 319-5, 29 runs in arrears.

“Can I make the joke that we wish that the New Zealand lads had taken the cameras because they might have dropped them by the nets.”

Norman said: “If you see two cameras in the Christchurch area, they’re [probably] ours.”

New Zealand Cricket has been approached for comment.