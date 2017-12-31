Andrew Alderson previews this evening's T20 clash between New Zealand and the West Indies

A quick-fire 66 from Black Caps opener Colin Munro provided some entertainment for the Bay Oval corwd, but just nine overs of the second T20 against the West Indies were completed before rain stopped play.

The players left the field and, after waiting until the final minutes, play was abandoned.

LISTEN TO LIVE COMMENTARY ON RADIO SPORT

LISTEN TO LIVE COMMENTARY FROM THE ACC

For the full scorecard, wagon wheel and Manhattan/Worm click here

The West Indies continue to search for their first win of their tour to New Zealand. Only once before has a touring side lost all eight games in New Zealand - Bangladesh's tour a year ago - and the West Indies can join that unwanted group if they lose their remaining two Twenty 20 clashes.

Kane Williamson returns for the Black Caps while Ross Taylor moves out of the squad.

New Zealand have never lost a Twenty20 international in Mount Maunganui winning their previous three encounters at the ground, all of which they batted first.

The Black Caps also have a solid T20 record on home soil having lost just two of their past 12 matches.